Police caught a Derbyshire drink-driver after a tip-off

A motorist who had turned to alcohol during a difficult time has been banned from the road after she was caught drink-driving.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 8 that Nicola Hancock, 56, of Hurst Rise, Matlock, was found at her former home at Eastwood, Chesterfield, over the drink-drive limit by police.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “Police received a call from a member of the public that Miss Hancock had left an address in Matlock and had been drinking vodka.”

Mrs Allsop added that police traced the vehicle to Hancock’s former address where it was found parked outside and Hancock returned to her vehicle and told police she had been drinking.

She also told police she had consumed half a bottle of vodka that morning and she was on a “downer” and that she does not usually like to drink.

Hancock admitted that she had driven to her cousin’s address and he had previously paid for her car insurance but this arrangement had stopped and she was waiting for her next pay day to sort the vehicle insurance.

Hancock pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit and to driving without insurance after the incident on September 23.

The court heard Hancock registered 50 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Hancock apologises but she has been through a difficult time after the breakdown of her marriage and she had been living in a caravan.

Magistrates fined Hancock £200 and ordered her to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Hancock was also disqualified from driving for 12 months but this ban can be reduced by 13 weeks if the defendant completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course.