Police caught boozy driver after she drove wrong way up a one-way road

Police caught a boozed-up motorist after she was spotted driving in the wrong direction along a one-way road system.

Beth Wilkinson, 22, of Haslin Road, Harpur Hill, Buxton, was seen driving an Audi at Market Place, Buxton, and was found to be over the drink-drive limit, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Dan Church, prosecuting, told the hearing on May 21: “It was 5am, on Sunday morning, May 5, and officers were on patrol and saw Wilkinson driving a vehicle the wrong way on a one-way system in Market Place.”

Mr Church added that the vehicle was stopped and there were others in the car and officers could smell alcohol on Wilkinson’s breath.

Wilkinson told police she had been drinking the night before about 9pm.

She registered 53 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, according to the court.

Wilkinson, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Defence solicitor Anise Rowlands said: “It’s going to be a costly night-out with far-reaching consequences. She had been out with friends and had two drinks - strong drinks - but she felt fine to drive and had she not gone round the loop the wrong way she would not have come to the attention of the police.”

Ms Rowlands added that Wilkinson is likely to lose her job as a car valeter because she is expecting to be banned from driving.

Magistrates fined Wilkinson £263 and ordered her to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

She was also banned from driving for 12 months.