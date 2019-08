Police need your help tracing this missing 18-year-old man from Matlock.

Stanley Ball was last seen leaving his home yesterday (Sunday, August 25).

Have you seen Stanley?

If you know where he is, call police on 101, quoting incident number 248 of August 26.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

