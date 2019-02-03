Police cordon off Derbyshire street as they launch an investigation into a suspected assault

Police have launched an investigation after an alleged assault took place on a street in Ilkeston.

Derbyshire Constabulary has put up a cordon on Graham Street where a man was found injured and taken to hospital.

Officers first arrived at the scene in the early hours of today, Sunday, February 3, and the cordon has been in place for several hours and enquiries have been ongoing.

There have been reports of sirens, an ambulance and the arrival of forensic officers as well as reports of a helicopter flying over the town during the night.

Officers have appealed for anyone with information to contact Derbyshire Constabulary on 101 quoting the reference number 171 of February 3.

A police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Graham Street in Ilkeston at around 6am this morning to reports of an assault.

“On arrival a man was found with injuries and has been taken to hospital where he remains”

The spokesman added: “The investigation is in its very early stages and anyone with information that would assist is asked to contact us using one of the following non-emergency contact methods.”

These methods include the following:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message to the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call Derbyshire police on 101.

Anyone with informtion can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.