A driver was given a warning by police after deliberately ‘revving and popping’ his car in the early hours in Matlock.

The motorist had removed the vehicle’s exhaust back box and was frightening pedestrians by deliberately driving by and making noise.

But they didn’t realise there was a marked police car behind them, said Derbyshire Roads Police.

The driver was given a ticket and a Section 59 warning by officers.

