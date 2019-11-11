Police 'extremely concerned' for 53-year-old man missing in Derbyshire

Police are 'extremely concerned' for a 53-year-old man who has gone missing in Derbyshire.

James Paul Downey is missing from Alport near Rowsley.

Police don't have a picture of James, but are 'so concerned' they are appealing for information now.

He was last seen in the area of Harthill Hall at 11pm last night (Sunday, November 10).

Officers don't have a picture of James, but are so concerned for him they are appealing for information now.

He was wearing blue jeans, a short navy hooded jacket and brown walking boots.

READ MORE: DERBYSHIRE SCHOOLS CLOSED FOR DAY AFTER FLOODING SHUTS DOWN BOILERS

He is described as 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and with greying, short brown hair.

It is unknown in which direction James walked when he left the property, however, he is from Corby in Northamptonshire and may have tried to make his way back by public transport.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and might have seen Mr Downey.

Of particular interest is anyone who was in the area between 11pm and 2am along the B5056 or any of the surrounding roads, including the A6 to the west of Rowsley.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on the 101 number with reference 545-111119.

READ MORE: DISGUST AS 'DISRESPECTFUL' QUAD BIKE YOBS DISRUPT REMEMBRANCE PARADE IN DERBYSHIRE