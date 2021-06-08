Police hunt for man after Derbyshire daylight attack
Police want to speak to a man following an attack in Derbyshire.
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 7:19 am
Updated
Tuesday, 8th June 2021, 7:48 am
Officers want to identify the man about an assault which occurred in Matlock, on Saturday, June 5, at around. 2.15pm.
A man was walking near to the pedestrian crossing, on Causeway Lane at Crown Square, when another man allegedly punched him in the head.
Ambulance crews were called, but the victim is not thought to have suffered any serious injuries.
Please contact @DerPolContact, visist derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs or cal 101, quoting 21*310336 if you recognise him.