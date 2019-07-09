Police investigate spate of bicycle thefts in Derbyshire village

Police have released CCTV images following the theft of e-bikes in Hathersage.

The e-bikes were stolen from a tow bar on the back of a Land Rover, parked in Main Road, Hathersage at around 7.30 on Friday, June 14.

The man pictured was seen in the area at the time and may be able to help officers with their enquiries.

Both bikes are described as being black and yellow Giant E Pro SX mountain bikes with blue decals. Officers would like to speak to anyone who has been offered similar bikes for sale in recent weeks.

Anyone with information contact Derbyshire police quoting the reference number 19*353568 and the name of the officer in the case, PC Simon Gilding, in any correspondence.