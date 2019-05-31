Police investigating Matlock robbery release image of two men they want to speak to

Police investigating a robbery in Matlock have released images of two men they would like to speak to.

The robbery is reported to have happened on High Tor Road sometime between 2.45pm and 3pm on Friday April 19.

A 29-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were approached by two men who threatened them, before making off with a wallet and two iPhones.

The wallet contained a bank card which was later used in a number of shops in Belper.

The robbers are described as follows:

Robber 1 -- white, slim build and around 5ft 5ins tall with cropped dark hair and aged between late teens and early twenties. He was wearing a grey tracksuit with black on the bottoms.

Robber 2 – white, slim build around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build. He was wearing a baseball cap with the hood pulled up and a tracksuit.

Police would like to speak to the two men pictured in connection with the incident.

Officers are also appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Call 101 and quote the reference number 19*199790 and the name of the officer in the case, Detective Constable Jane Cyples if you have any information.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.