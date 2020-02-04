Police issue child seat warning after youngster's life saved in Shirebrook horror smash

Police have urged drivers to check their child seats are fitted correctly after a youngster was pulled from a crash in Shirebrook.

Officers from Shirebrook SNT said they ‘happened across’ the ‘nasty' collision on their way to Chesterfield.

A photo of the incident was posted to the Shirebrook SNT Facebook page.

A spokesperson said: “It’s fair to say that we’ve not been to many where the engine is so far removed from its vehicle.

“The reason we’re sharing this is because there was a small child in one of the vehicles and that child was protected by the child seat.

“The seat was properly fitted and did its job, bearing the brunt of the impact.

“The child is not without minor injury because of the nature of the accident but is alive and should not suffer any lasting effects.”

“Please always put your children in properly fitted child seats and with seat belts on. It’s not worth the risk to life and limb,” they added.