Police raid suspected Derbyshire cannabis farm

Police officers have executed a warrant at a suspected cannabis farm in Derbyshire today (March 5).

Police vehicles were spotted this morning at Drill Hall on New Horwich Road in Whaley Bridge.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Officers attended at around 8.40am, and remain at the scene. They are executing a warrant in regards to a suspected cannabis grow.”

