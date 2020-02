A motorist who was driving around Darley Dale had their car seized after police spotted they were driving in an uninsured vehicle.

In the early hours of today, Saturday, Derbyshire Roads Police stopped a car on a residential street of Darley Dale as the vehicle was uninsured.

This is the car that was seized by police

An RPU spokesperson said on twitter after the event: "Darley Dale at 3.30am and we were told the motorist had "Just bought it".Not insured it. Seized.”

The car has now been taken off the road.