Police target crime hotspot in Matlock to help residents

Targeting crime and anti-social behaviour was the focus of a ‘beat sweep’ by police in the Hurst Farm area of Matlock.

The initiative, which took place throughout last week, was launched alongside other agencies to try and address the concerns of residents on the estate.

It also gave residents the chance to get to know their local Safer Neighbourhood policing team, and to chat to representatives of other organisations, such as Derbyshire Dales District Council, Matlock Town Council, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and Platform Housing.

A number of events were held as part of the ‘beat sweep’. The county’s police and crime commissioner, Hardyl Dhindsa, attended a meeting at Hurst Farm Social Club, while a walkabout and drop-in session also proved helpful.

Police cadets got involved too, delivering leaflets to residents, offering advice on how to protect their homes and valuables from crime.

And skips were placed around the area to give people the opportunity to clear out their homes and gardens.

In the past, Hurst Farm has been pinpointed as a hotspot for anti-social behaviour. Just before Christmas, a court ordered three properties there to be closed after suspected illegal drugs activity.

Now, the police plan to build on the ‘beat sweep’ over the coming weeks.

PCSO supervisor Karl Millward, of the Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in the Derbyshire Dales, said: “We will be working alongside representatives from agencies and organisations to help us find out about community concerns and issues.

“We want to target any concerns around anti-social behaviour or crime.

“We will also be looking to strengthen ties with local residents, and to encourage people to sign up to Derbyshire Alert, which is a free community-messaging tool.

“Derbyshire Alert can be used to keep in touch by sending out alerts about crime, scams and prevention initiatives, but also allows residents to feed back their thoughts and concerns to us.”

Hurst Farm residents can get in touch with the Matlock Safer Neighbourhood policing team via Facebook or Twitter by sending private messages, through the Derbyshire Constabulary's website or by phone by calling 101.