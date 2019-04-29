Police tracked down a suspected drink-driver to her home after a crash

A suspected booze-fuelled driver was tracked to her home after she had been involved in a crash.

Carol Abbott, aged 45, of Bakestone Moor, Whitwell, had crashed on the A616 towards Whitwell and collided with another vehicle, according to a Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court hearing.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Lynn Bickley, prosecuting, said a member of the public had informed police an Audi had been involved in a crash.

Ms Bickley told the court: “The vehicle continued to travel to an address at Bakestone Moor, Whitwell, while being followed by a member of the public.”

She said Abbott’s vehicle had suffered a smashed windscreen and the airbag had deployed.

Ms Bickley said: “Police went to an address and saw the vehicle and were concerned for the safety of the female driver who had been witnessed going into an address. Police noticed extensive damage to the vehicle and blood on the dashboard and on the door frame of the front door.”

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Abbott appeared incoherent, according to Ms Bickley, and officers could smell alcohol and she admitted drinking, but claimed she had drunk more after returning home. Ms Bickley said Abbott was taken to hospital where she chose not to give blood for police analysis.

Abbott admitted failing to provide a blood specimen after the crash on March 1 at Creswell.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks of custody, suspended for 18 months, with a rehabilitation requirement. She was banned from driving for 48 months and must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.