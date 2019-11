Do you recognise these people?

Police want to speak to them in connection with thefts from a clothing store in the Bakewell area.

Do you know them? Pic: Bakewell, Hathersage and White Peak Villages Police SNT.

Officers believe they may be able to help with their investigation into the incidents.

If you can help, call 101, quoting references: 19000590570, 19000589925 and 19000606204.

