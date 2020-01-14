Derbyshire Police’s rural crime team have reminded dog owners to keep their pets on leads, after a number of incidents were reported.

According to police, a ‘husky’ dog was seen to maul ewes in at Linton Heath, Swadlincote, on December 29, at around 12.30pm.

A sheep that was mauled in Derbyshire

One animal had to be put down by a vet.

Another incident saw an animal mauled and killed on land between Walton on Trent and Rosliston, between January 2-3.

A spokesman for the force said: “Please take this as a reminder for dog owners to keep dogs on leads whenever near livestock and secure when at home.

“During the winter months, ewes are sometimes sent away for grazing to allow pastures to freshen up for lambing in April.

“The ewes in lamb will suffer if they are chased, and could abort their lambs.”

If you have any information relating to the above incidents or any other livestock worrying please get in touch on 101.”