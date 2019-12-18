Quiet Derbyshire village in 'shock' after teenage boy stabbed

Members of a quiet Derbyshire Dales community have been left ‘shocked’ and ‘surprised’ after a teenage boy was found stabbed.

Two people were arrested after the 16-year-old was stabbed in Cromford, near Matlock.

St Marks Close in Cromford where a teenage boy was stabbed.

Police were called to St Marks Close at about 1.30am on Tuesday, December 17 following reports of a stabbing in the street.

MORE: Man and woman arrested after teenage boy stabbed in Derbyshire village

The victim, from Nottingham, was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Derbyshire county councillor for Cromford, Coun Irene Ratcliffe, said she was shocked by the stabbing and could not recall a similar incident in many years representing the area.

“It is very sad and tragic news to hear,” she said.

“I hope the boy is ok and and his family is being supported by the police and the community. My thoughts are with them. I will be expecting a report from the police about this incident.

“I can’t recall in all my years as a councillor someone being stabbed around here.”

A 44-year-old Cromford woman, who asked not to be named, said she was surprised by the incident as the village only normally saw ‘low-level’ crime.

“It is a shock as we don’t expect to see anyone stabbed in Cromford, let alone a young lad.

“Hopefully he will be ok and there has been a fair bit of police activity around today.

“I’m sure it is an isolated incident.”

A 45-year-old woman from Cromford and a 40-year-old man from Nottingham have been arrested on suspicion of wounding following the incident.

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said they are being questioned in custody.

Officers want to speak to witnesses or anyone in the area who has CCTV cameras. They are also asking people to come forward if they have dashcam footage and were driving in the area at the time.

Police are also hoping to trace a red Seat Altea that was seen in the St Marks Close area in the early hours of December 17 in connection with the incident.

Contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.