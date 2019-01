Residents in a Peak District village are being warned about outbuilding and garden security.

It comes after a man was seen in a garden of a property in Hungry Lane, Bradwell, at about 5.20pm yesterday (Wednesday, January 9).

Police would like anyone with CCTV of that area to come forward and contact them.

Call Derbyshire police on 101 and quote incident 1087 of 09/01/19 and ask for Hathersage SNT.