Robbers who stole £32,000 from Crich Post Office jailed

Two men who stole more than £32,000 from Crich Post Office have been jailed.

Dwain Tainton, 29, of Mill Lane, Codnor, was given 69 months in prison for his part in the robbery, while Ian Armstron, 35, of Grangewood Road, Meir, Stoke-on-Trent was jailed for 61 months.

Ian Armstrong.

The pair appeared before Derby Crown Court on Friday December 8. Tainton changed his plea to guilty on the second day of his trial while Armstrong had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing.

The pair went into the post office, in Market Place, on the afternoon of April 26, wearing motorcycle helmets. One threatened the postmistress while the other emptied the safe.

They escaped on a stolen motorbike, which was later recovered in the River Derwent.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright, who oversaw the investigation, said: “This robbery was distressing for the postmistress, who was working alone that day.

“The investigation team worked tirelessly to bring this pair to justice and we’re pleased with the sentencing, which reflects the severity of the crime.

“I hope the victim can get some form of comfort from the knowledge that these men are now behind bars.”