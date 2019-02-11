Runaway driver is narrowly spared from jail after he crashed into a car and a garden wall

A careless driver who crashed into a car and a garden wall before running away has narrowly been spared from being sent to prison.

Ben Anthony Lowe, 22, lost control of the Ford Mondeo he was driving when it crashed on Main Street, in Shirebrook, according to a court hearing.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connally told the Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing: “In the early hours of August 4, last year, Mr Lowe accepts he was the driver of a Ford Mondeo on Main Street, in Shirebrook, and he collided with a parked vehicle and caused damage to the vehicle.”

The Ford Mondeo also veered into the brick wall of a residential property and garden, according to Ms Connally, and witnesses approached the crash scene as Lowe ran away.

Ms Connally told the hearing on February 5 that police tracked down Lowe, of Hall Street, Mansfield, after forensic testing of the vehicle revealed the defendant’s DNA.

Lowe pleaded guilty to failing to stop after being the driver of a vehicle which had caused damage to another vehicle and property.

He also admitted driving while disqualified, without insurance and without due care and attention.

Defence solicitor John Wilford told the court: “Circumstances have changed since then. It was a one-off incident, though clearly serious.

“He has a partner and three children and he has got employment for the first time in some time and he is anxious to do anything on a suspended sentence order.

“I would urge you to consider alternatives to custody.”

Magistrates sentenced Lowe to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He was banned from driving for three years and was ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.