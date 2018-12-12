Rural crime officers in the Derbyshire Dales to use drones to target crime

Rural crime officers in the Derbyshire Dales are to start using drones to target crime.

PCs Andy Shaw and Karl Webster of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have passed their PfCo drone flying course, an exam and practical flying assessment which now means they have permission to pilot drones commercially.

Two members of the Derbyshire Rural Crime Team have passed their drone flying course. Photo - Derbyshire police

Sgt. James Shirley, of Derbyshire Rural Crime Team, said: “Drones can bring about great benefits to policing which can give us more capability when it comes to preventing and detecting crime, especially in the Peak District and in rural based incidents now that we have two officers from our team trained and qualified for drone support.”

The force announced it was using the technology throughout the county, with a small dedicated drone unit to provide aerial support.

Drones have been used as part of the police's response to a wide variety of incidents including searching remote locations for missing people, helping in the hunt for a wanted man, providing an aerial view of drugs warrants and directing firefighters tackling the Saddleworth Moor wildfire.