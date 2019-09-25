Samurai swords and knives handed into Derbyshire police as part of national week of action

Derbyshire police have taken more knives off our streets as part of a national week of action.

Knife sweeps have taken place in parks and public places in Derby, knives taken off the streets in a surrender scheme in Alfreton and dozens of schools have been visited to warn young people of the dangers of carrying a knife.

Inspector Richard Keene, who is leading Derbyshire police’s response to knife crime, said: “Over the last four years Derbyshire police have been working with our partners on Project Zao in an attempt to reduce the number of knife crimes in Derbyshire.

“Part of this response is to pro-actively target those we suspect are carrying a knife. Intelligence suggests that these people will sometimes hide their knife in a public place to cut-down the risk of being caught.

“This clearly causes us concern and so we regularly take part in knife sweeps across the city to ensure any such weapons do not cause a danger to members of the public.”

Over 12 locations in Derby were searched with one knife, three blades and two hammers being found.

Neighbourhood policing teams in the Alfreton area held four knife crime awareness surgeries where people could hand over unwanted or prohibited knives or bladed articles on Monday, September 16 and Tuesday, September.17 in Swanwick, Somercotes, Riddings Park and Alfreton.

A total of 18 items were surrendered including samurai swords, throwing stars, kitchen, tool, hunting and ornamental knives and a kukri knife (pictured).

Inspector Keene added: “Derbyshire police were more than happy to support the national action by continuing our work under Project Zao.

“We are convinced that the rise in knife crime will only be stopped by taking a multi-agency and actioned approach working together with our communities.

“We need to continue to spread the message that ‘knives kill’ and so discourage people from carrying any bladed weapon.

“Now we are really looking forward to the visit of the Knife Angel to Derby in October when we continue to spread this message and encourage others to play their part."