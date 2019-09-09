Sentimental jewellery stolen from Derbyshire home

Sentimental jewellery has been stolen from a house in a Derbyshire village.

The burglary happened on Church Street, Eyam, sometime between Friday and Saturday.

Police have offered advice to residents on the back of the burglary.

MORE: Man charged with 13 crimes after police pursuit on main Derbyshire road

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson offered crime prevention advice to residents, saying: "Always check doors and windows are locked when you leave your property.

"Keep valuables out of sight and locked away.

"Also take photographs of all valuables which may assist recovery."

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 19000479711, or Crimestopers on 0800 555 111.

MORE: Find out how you can give a hen a loving home in Derbyshire