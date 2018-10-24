Serial CRIMBO breacher is jailed in the latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results

The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the August 8, 2019, edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Pictured is Daniel Lee Parkes, 42, of no fixed abode, who has been jailed at Chesterfield magistrates' court after he admitted repeatedly breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Rebecca Louise Laughton, 40, of Salisbury Avenue, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath when suspected of having driven a vehicle and in the course of an investigation into whether she had committed an offence. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until July 24, 2020, with 60 hours of unpaid work. Disqualified from driving for 17 months.

Jamie Kane, 37, of Recreation Road, Shirebrook. Indicated a guilty plea to driving dangerously at Meadow Lane, Shirebrook. Must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months. Pleaded guilty to being the driver of a vehicle owing to the presence of which an accident occurred whereby damage was caused to another vehicle on Meadow Lane, Shirebrook. Pleaded guilty to failing to report the accident to police after he failed to provide personal details at the scene of the incident. Community order to last until July 25, 2020, with 80 hours of unpaid work. Pleaded guilty to driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. No separate penalty.

Tyler Cook, 29, of Portland Street, Clowne. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 36 months.

Bianca Louise Markham, 29, of East Street, Doe Lea, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Other

Liam Jamie Shaw, 24, of Moston Walk, Grangewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Order to continue but varied with ten additional hours of unpaid work with the original unpaid work requirement to continue.

James O’Jewels Wright, 46, of no fixed address. Found guilty of entering a Chesterfield town centre area which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Fined £115. Found guilty of failing to comply with the notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act by failing to notify police, within three days of release from prison, of a change of circumstances. Committed to prison for 24 weeks.

Fiona Patricia Alvey, 41, of Pathways, Saltergate, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend an induction appointment. Fined £120.

Dreamfields, of Draycott Place, Dronfield Woodhouse. Consented with an application for dogs to be taken into possession under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and that they be given up to the local authority. It is ordered that possession of 23 dogs seized from Dreamfields be given up to a local authority.

Jason Tighe, 29, of Chesterfield Road, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to reside at a place as instructed between May 15 and May 19 and between May 31 and June 2 in breach of a post-sentence supervision condition. Fined £80 and must pay £60 costs.

Darren Ritchie, 31, of Chesterfield Road, Shuttlewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from a period of imprisonment by failing to attend supervision. Must pay £60 costs. Supervision default order made with a 30 day curfew requirement with electronic monitoring. Must pay £60 costs.

Richard Andrew Cullen, 34, of Trinity Court, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Order to continue but varied to 24 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £10.

Jonathon Robert Brown, 29, of Barrow Street, Staveley. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work and for failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. No adjudication. Order varied to carry out an extra 25 hours of unpaid work in addition to the existing 100 hours of unpaid work with the original requirements to continue including an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £60 costs.

Ian Kerr, 46, of no fixed address. Community order revoked and to be re-sentenced on the grounds that the defendant refused to complete the order. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the community order including stealing protein powder and failing to comply with a direction under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and policing Act in that he returned to a locality within an exclusion period. Committed to prison for 14 days.

Dean Alan Ryde, 39, of Brunswick Street, Pilsley, Chesterfield. Application to revoke a community order granted due to an unworkable Building Better Relationships programme. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to a community order of assault by beating. Community order to last until July 28, 2020, with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Elizabeth Anne Ness, 37, of Devizes Close, Chesterfield. Indicated a guilty plea to committing fraud by making a false representation by presenting a card for goods at an off-licence to make a gain. Must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by making a false representation by presenting a card for goods at the Co-op at Stand Road intending to make a gain. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by making a false representation by presenting a card for goods at a Spar to make a gain. Indicated a guilty plea to fraud by false representation by presenting a card for goods at the Booze Express intending to make a gain. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order for 18 months imposed for a theft. No adjudication. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender at court having been released on bail. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the conditional discharge of stealing food belonging to the Co-op. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge for 12 months imposed for a theft. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to this conditional discharge of stealing a fridge freezer. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Daniel Lee Parkes, 42, of no fixed address. Indicated a guilty plea to causing harassment while he was drunk in public which he was prohibited from doing by a Criminal Behaviour Order. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence during a suspended sentence order imposed for three counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the suspended sentence of three counts of entering a prohibited area. Committed to prison for 26 weeks.

Christina Bryan, 33, of Trinity Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to damaging a Fiat Scudo. Must pay £180 compensation, a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Admitted committing an offence while subject to a conditional discharge order. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offences which were subject to the conditional discharge of damaging a wardrobe, a wall and a front door and using threatening behaviour. Community order to last until July 29, 2020, with 60 hours of unpaid work.

Assault

Liam Haines, 24, of Storth Lane, South Normanton, Alfreton. Pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating. Must pay £100 compensation. Discharged conditionally for six months.