Serial Derbyshire offender is locked-up after he stole tools from a work van

A serial offender who was captured on CCTV moving stolen goods from a van and attempting to break-in to a building has been put behind bars.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 9 how Carl Maurice Hitchman, 41, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover, admitted stealing tools from a van and clothing from a washing line at a property on Moor Lane, Bolsover.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “In the early hours of May 5 the complainant was at home and was woken by a dog barking and he was not unduly worried. He eventually got up at 8.15am and noticed his rear gates were not shut and locked and they were slightly open and a door of a work van was not shut properly and he went to the rear doors and they had been forced open and there were tool marks.

“He went to see if anything had been taken from the van and a number of tools valued at £1,100 were missing.”

The complainant checked his CCTV system, according to Mr Carr, and saw two people on his property taking belongings from his van and taking clothes from a washing line and trying a door handle.

Mr Carr added that the complainant and a friend saw the defendant on land nearby and saw a woman in a car and he found a saw which had been taken from the van.

Police identified jobless Hitchman from the CCTV footage and the defendant initially denied committing theft and attempted burglary but he later admitted committing the offences.

The probation service stated Hitchman has suffered from a long history of drug misuse and he has expressed remorse and regret following his latest offences.

Hitchman, who lives with his mother, is expecting be a grandfather and claims he wants to be a better example for his own children and to his unborn grandchild, according to the probation service.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Hitchman has a long criminal record dating back to when he was 18-years-old and he urged the court to consider an alternative sentence to custody because prison has not previously stopped his offending.

District Judge Andrew Davison told Hitchman that he has a dreadful criminal record and he was not convinced that his remorse was genuine.

He sentenced Hitchman to 23 weeks of custody and ordered him to pay £500 compensation.