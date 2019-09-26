Serial offender is locked-up after he tried to attack a probation officer

A repeat Derbyshire offender has been put behind bars after he tried to attack a terrified probation officer who was attempting to help him.

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard on September 25 how Ricky Whitehead, 30, of Main Road, Renishaw, threw punches at the probation officer who managed to get out of the way during the interview at the probation office, on Brimington Road, Chesterfield.

Pictured is Ricky Whitehead, 30, of Main Road, Renishaw, who has been jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted committing common assault.

Prosecuting solicitor Matt Evans told a previous hearing at Chesterfield magistrates’ court that Whitehead had attended the premises to meet a probation officer to discuss living arrangements and he had been living at a friend’s property.

The probation officer was on the phone, according to Mr Evans, speaking with Whitehead’s friend as part of an assessment when Whitehead became aggressive.

Mr Evans said Whitehead lunged towards the probation officer and attempted to punch him twice to the head but the victim dodged out of the way.

Whitehead told police the victim had been speaking badly to his friend and he admitted reaching over the desk to put the phone down and accepted putting the victim in fear of violence.

Pictured is Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

The probation officer stated he had felt terrified particularly because he suffers with a disability.

Whitehead, who has previous convictions for violence, pleaded guilty to committing common assault after the incident on August 7.

District Judge Andrew Davison cited Whitehead’s previous convictions including possessing a weapon, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing a bladed article, criminal damage, burglary and battery.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Whitehead’s behaviour was borne out of frustration.

District Judge Davison adjourned the case to Mansfield magistrates’ court on September 25 so a probation report could be prepared before sentencing.

Whitehead was sentenced to 18 weeks of custody and was ordered to pay a £122 victim surcharge.