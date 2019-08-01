Shoplifter raided a Tesco and a Co-op

A shoplifter has been given a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement after he admitted two thefts.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 30 how Darren Snowdon, 34, of Spring Bank Road, Chesterfield, admitted stealing meat on July 3 valued at £45 from a Tesco Express.

He also asked for the court to take into consideration a further admitted theft after he had stolen coffee from a Co-op store on July 10. He also admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for possessing a class B drug.

Snowdon was sentenced to a six-month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Drug Rehabilitation Requirement.

He must also pay £61.12 compensation and a £90 victim surcharge.