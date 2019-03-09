‘Staggering lack of respect’ for speed limit in Cromford, say police

Police on speed watch in Cromford have reported a ‘staggering lack of respect’ for 30mph limits in the area.

Officers from Derbyshire Road Policing Unit carrying out speed enforcement at Cromford Hill and Morton yesterday (Friday, March 8) say they stopped and ticketed 27 drivers in just four hours.

“Speed enforcement in areas of concern to the community continues,” officers tweeted.

“Staggering lack of respect for the 30mph limit.”

