Stolen car in chase through Matlock
A car allegedly stolen during a robbery outside a hospice was recovered by police following a chase through Matlock.
The drama unfolded as a ‘welcome back’ event was staged in the town centre over the weekend.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman later said: “Around 3pm on Saturday 21 August officers spotted a vehicle on the A6 at Rowsley which they suspected had been stolen during a robbery. They followed but lost the vehicle in Matlock.
“At 3.20pm we received a call about a collision near to Matlock Library involving one vehicle. The vehicle had been abandoned.
“A woman aged in her 30s was arrested around 3.50pm on Bank Road at Matlock in connection with the incident. She was questioned and was later released under investigation while enquiries continue.
“The robbery is alleged to have taken place on Ashgate Road at Chesterfield, near to Ashgate Hospice, between 6pm and 7.45pm on Thursday 19 August. A man reported that he had been threatened by two men and a woman, who then drove off in his car. If anyone was in the Ashgate Road area around the time of this incident, we would like to hear from you. We would particularly like to hear from you if you have any dashcam footage which could help with our inquiries.”
Anyone with information should contact police quoting reference 21*468215