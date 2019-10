A man has been arrested after a stolen hire car was involved in a burglary at a Bakewell shop.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit caught up with the car in Derby.

Items recovered.

A spokesman for the unit said: "The hire car listed as stolen as it was not returned to hire company.

"It was in Bakewell an hour earlier - involved in a burglary at a shop."

Property has been recovered.