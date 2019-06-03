Teenager seriously injured in attack at Peak District rave

A teenager is in hospital after suffering serious head injuries in an attack at a rave in the Peak District.

The 17-year-old boy requires surgery after the attack at Lady Cannings Plantation, off Sheephill Road, Ringinglow, at around 4.20am yesterday (Sunday).

Lady Canning's Plantation in Ringinglow.

Derbyshire police want to speak to these people

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody this morning.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 178 of June 2.

Feast your eyes on this free family attraction coming soon to Staveley