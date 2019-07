From drink drivers to those with no insurance, the team have to deal with a wide range of incidents. These are some of the things they've dealt with in the past week. All photos and information courtesy of the team on Twitter @DerbyshireRPU

1. 1964 Austin Healey 3000 loses a wheel A38 Southbound Palm Court towards Markeaton currently down to one lane due a 1964 Austin-Healey 3000 losing a wheel. Recovery enroute. #Highways #Traffic #Travel other Buy a Photo

2. Stolen Porsche found in back garden Alfreton. Tracker activation for this stolen Porsche from @nottspolice area. Located in a back garden. Recovered for forensic, enquiries ongoing. 2 officers deployed already squabbling about who gets the pin badge from @Tracker_UK other Buy a Photo

3. "Glorified pudding bowl as helmet" Matlock Bath. This two-wheeled motor vehicle just leaving as we arrive, coincidence we guess. Something to hide with no back registration plate, no MOT and a glorified pudding bowl as a helmet. Day in court in a few weeks. other Buy a Photo

4. "Clocked up 12 points in a day" Selfish behaviour ingrained in some like this chap whos clocked up 12 points in a day. 1st stopped A38 north seen using his phone. Seen doing it again A38 south. Now has to explain to his boss that hell be disqualified other Buy a Photo

