The latest Chesterfield magistrates’ court results as published in the September 19, 2019, edition of the Derbyshire Times are listed below.

Motoring

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Robert Brian Harris, 28, of Lockoford Lane, Tapton, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 20 months.

Rhys William Burkitt, 33, of Chapman Lane, Grassmoor, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the drink-drive limit. Fined £792 and must pay a £79 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Timothy Michael Cawston, 60, of Flaxpiece Road, Danesmoor, Clay Cross. Pleaded guilty to failing to give information about a driver alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £250 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. No totting disqualification due to risk of exceptional hardship. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Luke Harold Broomhead, 24, of Skelwith Close, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £120 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 18 months.

Taran Henson, 26, of Searston Avenue, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Fined £600 and must pay a £60 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Other

James Booker, 30, of New Bolsover, Bolsover. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Order varied with 100 hours of unpaid work and the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement is to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Autumn Mary Shearman, 18, of Middlecroft Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply a community order by failing to attend unpaid work and an appointment with a probation officer. Order varied with 87 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Must pay £40 costs.

Jake Elliott Mitchell Strong, 24, of Baden Powell Road, Birdholme, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Order varied with 104 hours of unpaid work and the original Rehabilitation Activity Requirement is to continue. Must pay £40 costs.

James Andrew Batty, 29, of Hipley Close, Holme Hall, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend supervision appointments. Fined £60 and must pay £60 costs.

Stephen Ian Bird, 27, of Occupation Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. Order imposed for common assault and criminal damage varied to eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with 75 hours of unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Stacey Ann BIrd, 37, of Church Street, Ashover. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend the Thinking Skills Programme. Order extended with all requirements to be completed by September 18, 2020. Must pay £60 costs.

Carl Paul Hancox, 42, of Compton Street, Holmewood, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work and failed to attend with the probation officer. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 18 months. Must pay £60 costs.

Daniel William Hinchcliff, 19, of Stranfaer Close, Swanwick, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement appointment and unpaid work. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 12 days and the original requirements including unpaid work to continue. Must pay £60 costs.

Luke Scott Perrons, 30, of Edale Drive, South Normanton, Alfreton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. Fined £165 and must pay £60 costs.

Terry Michael Wilson, 37, of Park Road, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of assault by beating. Admitted failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order by failing to attend unpaid work. No adjudication. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the suspended sentence order of contacting a specific person which he was prohibited from doing by a restraining order. Committed to prison for 12 weeks.

Harley Saches Callam Holland, 29, of Malson Way, Newbold, Chesterfield. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend supervision appointments. Fined £181 and must pay £60 costs.

James Antony Warburton, 33, of Nursery Drive, Bolsover. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend with the responsible probation officer. Order varied with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement of up to 15 days. Admitted failing to comply with supervision requirements imposed after release from imprisonment by failing to attend with the supervising officer. Fined £80.

Gerald Douglas Sharrod, 59, of Park View, North Wingfield, Chesterfield. Admitted breaching a domestic violence protection order by contacting and attempting to contact the associated person by text and voice mails and intimidated and harassed the associated person. Fined £85. Must pay £100 costs to Derbyshire police.

Adrian Alan Alsop, 39, of Nursery Drive, Bolsover. Indicated a guilty plea to entering a property at Bolsover as a trespasser and stealing tools. Must pay £2,600.25 in compensation. Community order to last until December 17, 2019, with a 14 week curfew with electronic monitoring.

Lewis Greg Curran, 22, of Hereford Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. Must pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Community order to last until September 10, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 40 hours of unpaid work.

Theft

Gareth Lee Lovejoy, 40, of Tavistock Court, Newbold, Chesterfield. Pleaded guilty to stealing Corona and Desperados. Pleaded guilty to stealing steak valued at £108. Must pay £108 compensation. Committed to prison for four weeks.

Assault

Paul Herbert Edwards, 60, of Ormsby Road, Newbold, Chesterfield. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £60 and must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £310 costs. Community order to last until September 9, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement. Restraining order to last until further order. Pleaded guilty to failing to surrender to custody. No separate penalty.

George Harold Collier, 78, of Bradshaw Avenue, Riddings, Alfreton. Found guilty of assault. Fined £350 and must pay a £35 victim surcharge and £620 costs. Found guilty of assault by beating. Fined £350 and must pay £100 compensation.

William Michael Carter, 18, of Starkholmes Road, Matlock. Indicated a guilty plea to assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Must pay £250 compensation. Convicted of an offence while a community order was in force. No adjudication. Fine revoked but costs and victim surcharge remain. Dealt with for the original offence which was subject to the community order of exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit. Committed to detention for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months with an Alcohol Treatment Requirement and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.