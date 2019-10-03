The latest Derby magistrates’ court results including Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston and Belper cases are listed below.

Other

Gareth Peake, 39, of Nottingham Road, Ripley. Pleaded guilty to using towards nursing staff, security guards and members of the public threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour at Royal Derby Hospital. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge. Indicated a guilty plea to possessing a Stanley style locking knife in a public place at Royal Derby Hospital. Committed to prison for 26 weeks after Derby magistrates’ court cited that he had a potentially lethal weapon where there were likely to be present many vulnerable people and the abuse was directed towards public servants and members of the public while drunk.

Marc Statham, 25, of Derby Road, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Ilkeston. Fined £200 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Restraining order to last until September 23, 2021.

Barry Bennett, 42, of Openacre, Ironville. Admitted failing to comply with the supervision requirements imposed following release from imprisonment by failing to attend his Thinking Skills Programme appointments. Fined £120 and must pay £60 costs.

James Matthew Furzer, 45, of Hardwick Court, Sawley, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to attend induction appointments. Order to continue but varied with 14 additional hours of unpaid work. The original requirements are to continue including a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and unpaid work. Must pay £60 costs.

Kieran Toyne, 28, of Tamworth Road, Long Eaton. Admitted failing to comply with the requirements of a community order by failing to comply with the requirements of a curfew in that he was absent from the specified place of the requirement for a period of four hours and 59 minutes. Fined £180 and must pay £60 costs.

Jack Rickers, 18, of Wheatley Avenue, Somercotes. Convicted of possessing a kitchen knife in a public place at Skegness without good reason or lawful authority. Must pay a £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Committed to detention for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Thomasz Bienias, 38, of Thirlmere Road, Long Eaton. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he threw down or deposited a cigarette and left it in Osmaston Road, Derby, contrary to the Environmental Protection Act. Fined £200 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £157 costs.

Motoring

Thomas Eldridge, 35, of Croft Gardens, Alton, Hampshire. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on the southbound M1 motorway, at Junctions 29 and 28, at Tibshelf, which was subject to a variable speed limit at a speed exceeding 60mph, namely 93mph. Fined £510 and must pay a £51 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with five points.

Nicholas Hawkins, 33, of Talbot Drive, Stapleford. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Richard Knowles, 34, of Ash Crescent, Ripley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on Nottingham Road, at Codnor. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Jhi Mark Proctor, 30, of Radford Road, Smalley. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Alin Alexandru Roman, 29, of Bramble Close, Nottingham. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he used a vehicle without insurance on the A610 at Codnor. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence on the A610 at Codnor. No separate penalty.

Carmen Burn, 41, of Coronation Avenue, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle without due care and attention on the A608, Breadsall. Fined £400 and must pay a £40 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Oren Wolf, 50, of Langland Gardens, London. Verdict proved under the Single Justice Procedure that he drove a vehicle on the northbound M1 motorway at Junctions 28 to 35a, Tibshelf, which was subject to a variable speed limit, at a speed exceeding 40mph, namely 80mph. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Regan Larm Pearson, 43, of Sandiacre Drive, Thurmaston, Leicester. Found guilty of driving a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone on Tamworth Road, at Sawley. Fined £430 and must pay a £43 victim surcharge and £300 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points. No totting disqualification due to mitigating circumstances because if the defendant lost his licence his business may fold and there are elderly relatives who rely on the defendant’s transport.

Daniel Moorcroft, 23, of Stepping Close, Derby. Pleaded guilty to using a vehicle without insurance on Derby Road, at Long Eaton. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £150 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Troy Lewis Bowen, 30, of Lovatt Drive, Langley Mill. Verdict proved in his absence that he used a vehicle without insurance on Bakewell Road, Matlock. Fined £660 and must pay a £66 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with eight points. Verdict proved in absence that he drove a vehicle without due care and attention. No separate penalty.

Emre Ekici, 27, of Derby Road, Sandiacre. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without a test certificate on Thoresby Road, Long Eaton. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to using a vehicle without insurance on Norbury Way, at Sandiacre. Fined £120 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Gavin Brian Lewis, 32, of Lawrence Street, Long Eaton. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle while using a hand-held mobile telephone in Derby. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Harry Francis Slack, 20, of Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor, Ripley. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on New Derby Road, Langley Mill, Heanor, when the registration mark required to be fixed on the front and rear of the vehicle failed to comply with regulations. No separate penalty. Pleaded guilty under the Single Justice Procedure to driving a vehicle on New Derby Road, Langley Mill, Heanor, and failing to comply with the indication given by a traffic sign, namely a directional arrow sign. Fined £40 and must pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Assault

James Mathew Whitworth, 33, of Boscawen Court, Ilkeston. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Long Eaton. Must pay £150 compensation, a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Pleaded guilty to assault by beating at Sandiacre. Restraining order to last until September 23, 2021. Committed to prison for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.