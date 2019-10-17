The latest Derbyshire offenders to be jailed so far this month Pictured below are the latest offenders to have been put behind bars so far during October. Some of the defendants to have been jailed so far during October were dealt with at Chesterfield magistrates' court. 1. Thief Carl Hitchman Carl Hitchman, 41, of Shuttlewood Road, Bolsover, who has been jailed for 23 weeks at Chesterfield magistrates' court after he admitted a theft and an attempted burglary. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Shoplifter Joanna Mulvey Joanna Mulvey, 34, of Jawbones Hill, Chesterfield, who has been jailed for 16 weeks at Chesterfield magistrates' court after she admitted four thefts and breaching a suspended sentence. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Derby Crown Court Some of the latest Derbyshire defendants to have been jailed at Derby Crown Court are pictured below. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Sex offender John Brown John Brown, 56, of Crowscroft Road, Pilsley, was jailed at Derby Crown Court for 18 years after he was found guilty of two counts of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity and two counts of child rape. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2