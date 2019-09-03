Locked up in August

These are the faces of the 10 people jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire in August

These ten people were all jailed for serious crimes in Derbyshire last month.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Derbyshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

Beale. 28, of Pedley Grove, Sheffield, was jailed for three years after he admitted committing false imprisonment in Chesterfield.He abducted and strangled his girlfriend and tried to pour bleach down her throat.

1. Adam Beale

Rowley, 37, of no fixed abode, was jailed for 12 weeks after stealing items from Chatsworth Farm Shop.

2. Adam Rowley

Lowe, 26, of Fern Close, Shirebrook, was jailed for 12 weeks after he failed to comply with a suspended prison sentence order.

3. Anthony George Lowe

Hayter, 27, of Eastwood in Nottinghamshire, has been jailed for five years for two robberies, an attempted robbery and being in possession of a bladed article for each. One of the stores he targeted was in Ilkeston.

4. Jordan Hayter

