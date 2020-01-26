Third murder arrest made as detectives appeal to community over death of footballer Jordan Sinnott

A third man has been arrested in connection with a murder probe into the death of Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott.

Nottinghamshire Police launched a murder inquiry after Mr Sinnott, 25, died following a ‘large-scale fight’ in Retford.

Jordan Sinnott passed away in hospital last night. He was just 25.

A 21-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Another 21-year-old man and a 27-year-old man have already been arrested in connection with the incidents and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Justine Wilson, who is leading the investigation, has appealed to local people for information.

DI Wilson said: “Retford is a fantastic town with a close knit community, and I would like to appeal directly to that community to come forward.

“Jordan’s family deserves answers, so please come and talk to us.

"We are making progress in the investigation, but we have unanswered questions. I know there are people out there who saw what happened and can answer those questions for us, so I would like to appeal to you directly - please do the right thing, not just for us but for Jordan’s family.

"Anyone who has any information can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"We have also opened an online portal which the public can use to give us information. This can be done anonymously and is not traceable by the police.”

You can access the portal here.

Nottinghamshire Police first attended the Dominie Cross public house in Grove Street, Retford following a report of a group of up to eight men and women having been involved in a disturbance in the pub car park just after 11.25pm on Friday 24 January.

Officers were later called to assist ambulance crews who were attempting to treat Mr Sinnott, a footballer with Matlock Town Football Club, after he was found unconscious with a suspected fractured skull following a subsequent incident at around 2am in the town’s Market Place.

Mr Sinnott had remained in hospital since the time of the incident, where he was receiving treatment for a suspected fractured skull. He died in hospital just before 7pm on Saturday 25 January, surrounded by his family.