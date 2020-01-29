Three men charged after death of footballer Jordan Sinnott

Three men have been charged following the death of Matlock Town footballer Jordan Sinnott.

Cameron Matthews, 21, of Denman Close, Retford, and Kai Denovan, 22, of Collins Walk, Retford, have been charged with manslaughter, affray and common assault.

Jordan Sinnott celebrating a goal during his Chesterfield days.

Sean Nicholson, 21, of Beechways, Retford, has been charged with affray.

All three men are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court today.

Mr Sinnott, 25, who previously played for Chesterfield and was on loan at Matlock Town from Alfreton Town, died after an incident in Retford’s Market Place in the early hours of Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “I’d like to thank the public again for their response to our appeals and I continue to encourage anyone who saw anything on Saturday night to come forward.

“Even the smallest detail could be vital to our investigation so please speak to us if you know something about what happened.”

Contact police on 101.