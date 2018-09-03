Three teenagers charged after hedgehogs were killed in Derbyshire

Three teenagers have been charged with wildlife offences after the death of two hedgehogs in Derbyshire.

The boys, who are all aged 14 or 15 and cannot be identified for legal reasons, have been charged with inflicting unnecessary suffering to a wild mammal.

The incident happened overnight in the early hours of August 22 at Manor Park in Glossop.

PC Patrick Haley, the investigating officer in the case, said: “This offence has understandably caused distress for the local community, and my colleagues and I have felt equally saddened by the incident.

“We would again like to thank those who came forward as part of the appeal, and also to the community for their patience while we gathered evidence and carried out our investigations.”