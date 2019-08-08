Thug gets a community order with unpaid work after he attacked partner in the street

A thug who threw food and drink at his partner before he attacked her in the street has been given a community order with unpaid work.

Scott Smith, 34, of Cobden Road, Chesterfield, assaulted his partner on Lockoford Lane, Chesterfield, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on August 1.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Marianne Connolly said: “The complainant had been in an on-and-off relationship with Smith during the course of the last 18 months or so and in relation to this particular incident she confirmed that on July 6 they arranged to meet at the canal.”

Ms Connolly added that it was amicable at first but the complainant noticed the defendant had been drinking and they continued arguing and he threw food and drink at her.

As the complainant turned away, according to Ms Connolly, she was grabbed from behind and fell to the ground and Smith grabbed and squeezed the complainant around her neck.

Smith, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Here’s who has appeared before Chesterfield magistrates in our latest round-up from the courts

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “It is admitted at the first opportunity and he made full admissions in his police interview.”

Mr Meakin suggested the case would best be adjourned for a probation service report and that Smith would benefit from being considered for an Alcohol Treatment Requirement as part if his sentence.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation service report and Smith was sentenced on August 6 to a community order to last until February 5, 2021.

The community order includes an Alcohol Treatment Requirement, a Building Better Relationships programme, a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and 60 hours of unpaid work.

Smith was also made subject to restraining order until August 2021 and he was ordered to pay a £90 victim surcharge and £85 costs.