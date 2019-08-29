Thug spared jail after unprovoked glassing attack in Derbyshire pub

A thug who glassed a reveller in the face in a Derbyshire pub in an unprovoked attack has narrowly been spared from jail.

Derby Crown Court heard today how Martin Wood, 26, of Copes Way, Uttoxeter, attacked a pub regular in the Miners Arms at Brassington.

Prosecuting barrister James Thomas said the complainant had brushed past the defendant and Wood insulted the complainant and they exchanged words.

Mr Thomas added that a friend of the victim saw Wood strike him to the left side of his face and the defendant had a glass in his hand and it shattered on impact.

Mr Thomas said: “Landlady Karen Richardson saw the defendant raise a glass and thrust it towards the victim and she heard a thud and heard glass smash and she saw the victim covered in blood.”

The court heard that the victim suffered lacerations to the left side of his face and bruising but he has not been left scarred.

Wood, who had been at a wedding anniversary party, told police words had been exchanged and he claimed that he thought he was going to be assaulted.

However, the defendant pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the attack on September 29.

Defence barrister Barry White said: “He is remorseful and very sorry for what happened and he clearly realises this could have been a more serious offence and the injuries could have been worse.”

Mr White added that at the time of the attack Wood had suffered a relationship breakdown and was sleeping in his car and was suffering with anxiety and depression.

Judge Robert Egbuna sentenced Wood to 12 months of custody suspended for two years and ordered him to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Wood was also ordered to pay £1,200 compensation and he was placed under a three-month weekend curfew.

Judge Egbuna explained he had spared Wood custody because Mr Bull had not suffered permanent scarring and he also accepted that Wood had been having difficulties at the time but he warned that he would be reviewing Wood’s progress and any breach will mean the case will be brought back for consideration.