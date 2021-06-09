Two arrested after police spot stolen car on A615 in Derbyshire

Police have arrested two people after following a suspected stolen car while on patrol in Derbyshire.

By Alana Roberts
Wednesday, 9th June 2021
Updated Wednesday, 9th June 2021, 2:08 pm
Officers were driving along the A615 towards Matlock at around 5pm yesterday (June 8) when they spotted a black Audi A1 which they felt looked suspicious.

They followed the Audi and were joined by other units in the pursuit, but the car was later found abandoned in Jackson Road, Matlock.

Subsequent checks showed the car was registered to a house in the Greater Manchester area and that it had been reported as stolen.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Two 19-year-old men from Mansfield were arrested nearby on suspicion of failing to stop for police and burglary.

“They have been questioned and released under investigation while inquiries continue. The Audi has been recovered and our colleagues at Greater Manchester Police have been informed.”

