Two men charged with robbing Matlock service station

Two men have been arrested and charged with robbing a service station in Matlock.

The alleged incident happened at the Esso garage in Matlock Green at around 11.50pm on June 5.

Daniel Ingham, 33, of Sherwood Road, Matlock, and Christopher Lewis, 32, of no fixed abode, were also charged with two further counts of robbery, relating to alleged incidents at Brookfield Service Station, Dinting, on June 7 and Townhouse Service Station, Glossop, on June 9.

They are due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates' court today.