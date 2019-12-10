Two men remanded in prison after Derbyshire drug warrant

Two men have been remanded in prison after nine arrests were made in connection with drug offences.

Nine people were arrested in connection with drug offences in Matlock on Wednesday (December 4).

Officers carried out a warrant in Overdale, Matlock, after receiving information about alleged drug activity in the area.

Two males have been remanded in prison until the new year and the remainder of those arrested have been released either under investigation or on bail whilst the investigation continues.