Two teenagers arrested over alleged baseball attack on 16-year-old in Derbyshire village

Two teenagers have been arrested after an alleged baseball attack in a Derbyshire village that left a 16-year-old boy with life threatening injuries.

Police were called to an address in Middleton-by-Wirksworth at 9.40pm on Tuesday November 13, after reports that a boy had suffered a head injury.

The boy reported that he had been assaulted with a baseball bat earlier that evening in Millennium Gardens.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

A 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of assault and have been released on bail.

Detective Inspector Toby Fawcett-Greaves said: “We are continuing to appeal to the public for further information relating to this incident.

“We would particularly like to speak to anyone in the area that may have CCTV or dashcam footage which may be useful to our enquiries.

“I would like to thank the public who have contacted us so far and provided vital information.

“Detectives remain in the area conducting enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18000549251, by calling 101 or via the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, call call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.