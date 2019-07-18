Vandal in a Weekend Offender t-shirt is fined for smashing window at a Derbyshire cricket pavilion

A vandal who smashed a window at a Derbyshire cricket pavilion appeared in court wearing a black Weekend Offender branded t-shirt.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on July 16 how Bradley Adams, 18, of Hanbury Close, Holmehall, Chesterfield, had been captured hanging about at Queen’s Park cricket pavilion, Chesterfield, before he had a row with others and returned and smashed a window.

Queen's Park cricket pavilion, at Chesterfield.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said: “A report was made by Chesterfield Borough Council that a window had been smashed at the cricket pavilion building over night, on Sunday, January 6 and Saturday, January 7, and CCTV film showed a group of youths hanging about.

“He was one of the group and he had an argument and walked away and he was seen to punch a window and he was identified and police circulated footage on Crimestoppers.”

Adams told police he had been involved in an argument and had punched a window.

The defendant pleaded guilty to damaging the window after the incident on January 7.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Defence solicitor Emma Eardley said: “He made full admissions to police and was apologetic. He accepts drinking on the night and he got into an argument and became animated and caused the damage.

“He had only just turned 18 years-old when this matter happened.”

Ms Eardley added that Adams, who is dependent on benefits, was raised in the care of a local authority and he has started to suffer with anxiety and depression.

Magistrates fined Adams £80 and ordered him to pay £142.80 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £30 victim surcharge.