VIDEO: Derbyshire police pursue stolen car in dramatic high-speed chase

Derbyshire Police have released shocking dash-cam footage of a dangerous driver recklessly leading officers on a high speed chase.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit had attempted to pull over the motorist after he was spotted driving without any lights on in Derby on Sunday night.

But the suspect failed to stop for officers before he tried to drive off from the scene at speed, veering across roundabouts and narrowly missing a yellow van.

He can then be seen mounting a pavement in a pedestrianised area and crashing into bollards before trying to run off.

A police officer - dubbed PC Usain Bolt by the force - gave chase on foot and detained the suspect further up the street.

He was found to be in possession of drugs, was already disqualified from driving and the car was also found to be stolen.



Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted the dramatic video from their @DerbyshireRPU account, saying: "Derby. Car driving round with no lights on.

"Fails to stop, mounts pavement, crashes, runs off.

"PC Usain Bolt not having it and detains male further up street.

"Male in possession of large quantity of drugs and already disqualified. Car stolen on false plates."

The 25-second video starts in Derwent Street and shows the police car chasing the vehicle towards the Quad entertainment complex.

The pursuit then heads left into Corportation Street and past the Council House before coming to an end next to Eagle Market.

The suspect can be seen jumping out of the vehicle and running from the scene as he stumbles and pulls up his tracksuit bottoms.

In the footage, an officer can be heard reporting: "N.A.S to Tango 44. Vehicle didn't stop, lights off. Stand by, he's now going down a pedestrianised area in the city centre."

As the car crashes, the officer can be seen giving chase on foot before disappearing out of view.