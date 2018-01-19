Warning to Derbyshire business owners after series of thefts

Police are urging business owners to be vigilant after a series of thefts at premises in Bakewell and Tideswell.

There were four reports of incidents where premises in the area were targeted during one weekend.

A shop on Commercial Road, Tideswell, was targeted at around 3.15am on Saturday, January 13 and a large amount of cigarettes were stolen.

Sometime overnight between Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14 a restaurant and a charity shop on Portland Square, Bakewell, were broken in to, and a till and a safe taken.

A door was also damaged to a shop on Matlock Street, Bakewell during the same period.

Officers are encouraging local businesses to be alert, and to consider reviewing security around their premises, including:

* Ensure all doors and windows are secure before leaving

* Fit good quality windows and doors, and anti-thrust bolts.

* Consider installing outside security lighting, intruder alarms, video surveillance cameras or to fit shutters and grilles.

* To bank any cash and not leave it in the premises overnight. Any money or valuables that are left overnight should be stored in a good quality safe.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious, or has any information on the incidents, is asked to call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101 or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.