Search

Warning to Derbyshire business owners after series of thefts

Four businesses were targeted over one weekend.
Four businesses were targeted over one weekend.

Police are urging business owners to be vigilant after a series of thefts at premises in Bakewell and Tideswell.

There were four reports of incidents where premises in the area were targeted during one weekend.

A shop on Commercial Road, Tideswell, was targeted at around 3.15am on Saturday, January 13 and a large amount of cigarettes were stolen.

Sometime overnight between Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14 a restaurant and a charity shop on Portland Square, Bakewell, were broken in to, and a till and a safe taken.

A door was also damaged to a shop on Matlock Street, Bakewell during the same period.

Officers are encouraging local businesses to be alert, and to consider reviewing security around their premises, including:

* Ensure all doors and windows are secure before leaving

* Fit good quality windows and doors, and anti-thrust bolts.

* Consider installing outside security lighting, intruder alarms, video surveillance cameras or to fit shutters and grilles.

* To bank any cash and not leave it in the premises overnight. Any money or valuables that are left overnight should be stored in a good quality safe.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious, or has any information on the incidents, is asked to call PCSO Anthony Boswell on 101 or send him a message online through the Contact Us page of the website, www.derbyshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.