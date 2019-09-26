Warrant issued for the arrest of a drug-supplier after he failed to attend court

A drug-addict who supplied drugs to a friend who was found dead by police just a day later failed to attend his court hearing.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court previously heard how Carl Kirk, 39, of Clarence Road, Chesterfield, had supplied 50 codeine phosphate tablets to Oliver Jacques on April 26 after Mr Jacques had appealed for painkillers over social media.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Mr Jacques was found dead by police the following day after he had taken a mixture of drugs but the court heard there is no suggestion Kirk’s drugs were linked to the death.

Kirk, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to supplying class B drugs on April 26 at Chesterfield Road, Staveley.

He told police he had wanted money to buy drugs for himself because he had been using heroin and crack-cocaine so he sold the codeine phosphate which had been prescribed to him for deep vein thrombosis.

The defendant stated if he had known his friend’s frame of mind he would not have supplied him with codeine phosphate.

He also claimed he had got himself clean and was looking to work in counselling to help people who have had similar difficulties.

District Judge Andrew Davison adjourned the case to consider a probation report before sentencing at magistrates’ court on Wednesday, September 25.

But Kirk submitted a letter stating it was with his “deepest regret” that he was not able to attend because he was “laid-up” after undergoing treatment at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

However, magistrates issued a warrant for the arrest of Kirk in the absence of any formal sick note.