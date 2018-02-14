WATCH: Derbyshire driver lead police on terrifying 75mph pursuit through 30mph zone

A police dashcam captured this terrifying footage of a Derbyshire driver leading officers on a 75mph chase through a 30mph zone.

In the video, Callum Molloy can be seen repeatedly driving on the wrong side of the road, going through red lights and even driving across a pavement. He even continued driving, and trying to avoid police, when the vehicle suffered two blown tyres.

The incident occurred in December 2017 when police from Avon and Somerset Constabulary tried to stop a Ford Fiesta being driven by Molloy on the M5 between junctions 23 and 24 as he was driving at 96mph through roadworks where there was an advisory limit of 40mph in place.

Molloy failed to stop and left the M5 at junction 24, heading into Bridgwater. During the pursuit, he drove on the wrong side of the road, crossed double white lines, went through red lights on a crossroads at 70mph, mounted and drove across a pavement and reached speeds of 75mph in Taunton Road, where the limit is 30mph.

At one point, an Audi travelling in the opposite direction was forced to take evasive action to avoid a collision as Molloy drove straight towards it.

PC Owen Davies eventually forced Molloy’s vehicle to stop in Puriton Hill.

PC Davies, of the Roads Policing Unit, said: “Callum Molloy had no regard for other road users’ safety that day and drove at extremely dangerous speeds during the pursuit.

“Towards the end of the incident he was continuing to drive despite the vehicle suffering two blown tyres.

“His actions could easily have had fatal consequences had he been in collision with another motorist or pedestrian.”

Molloy, 24, of Castle Gresley, was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Friday after admitting dangerous driving and driving with no insurance.

He was given a 20-month suspended prison sentence and disqualified from driving for two years. He must also complete unpaid work and pay court costs.